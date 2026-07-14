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Hrithik Roshan Spotted With Sons and Saba Azad at Mumbai Airport

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 14 2026, 06:13 PM IST
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Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Mumbai Airport with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, and girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor kept it casual while Saba impressed with her stylish airport look. Their appearance together grabbed attention, with videos and pictures quickly going viral on social media.

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