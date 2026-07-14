Monsoon Special Songs | Top 20 Evergreen Bollywood Rain Songs | Romantic Hindi Classics

The arrival of the monsoon brings back memories of timeless Bollywood melodies, iconic rain sequences, and unforgettable romances. From the golden era of Hindi cinema to evergreen classics, rain songs have always added magic to Bollywood with soulful music and memorable visuals.Whether it's dancing under the rain, celebrating first love, or expressing emotions through heartfelt lyrics, these songs continue to win hearts across generations. Their beautiful compositions and unforgettable performances make every rainy day even more special.From Rimjhim Gire Saawan to Tip Tip Barsa Pani, these timeless classics remain an essential part of every monsoon playlist.On this special musical journey, here are Bollywood's Top 20 Classic Monsoon Songs that continue to define the magic of rain.0:00 Top Bollywood Rain Songs0:27 Songs Ranked