WWE SmackDown May 15, 2026 Highlights | Cody Rhodes Attacks Gunther Before Clash In Italy

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown delivered explosive action, shocking returns, and major twists ahead of Clash In Italy. Gunther secured a massive title opportunity, while Cody Rhodes sent a brutal message with a surprise attack. The night also featured chaos in the women’s division and thrilling superstar clashes. 0:00 – Cody Rhodes attacks Gunther 0:53 – Trick Williams vs The Miz2:00 – Women’s Tag Team Chaos

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