Italy Vs Northern Ireland Highlights: Italy Storm Into WC Playoff Final | Sports

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Highlights: Italy Storm Into WC Playoff FinalShort Intro | SportsItaly national football team defeated Northern Ireland national football team 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff semifinal, with second-half goals sealing the win and keeping Italy’s World Cup dream alive.0:00 - Playoff Semifinal: Italy Secure 2-0 Victory 0:50 - Sandro Tonali Scores Opener in 56th minute1:00 - Italy Double Lead and Seal the Contest

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