Switzerland Vs Algeria Highlights | Embolo & Ndoye Fire Swiss Into Round Of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026

Switzerland Vs Algeria Highlights
Switzerland sealed a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 to book their place in the Round of 16. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scored in either half as the Swiss produced a disciplined performance, registering their first World Cup knockout win in decades.
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