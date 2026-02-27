South Africa vs West Indies Highlights: Markram & De Kock Guide Proteas to 9-Wicket Dominance

In a crucial Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa national cricket team delivered a commanding performance to defeat West Indies national cricket team by 9 wickets. Led by an unbeaten captain’s knock and explosive batting from the openers, the Proteas stayed unbeaten and kept their semi-final hopes very much alive.

