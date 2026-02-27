JNU Students Detained As Protest Against VC Intensifies, UGC Rules Demand Raised
Tension escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru University as students protesting against Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit were detained by police in New Delhi on February 26. The JNU Students’ Union continued its agitation, demanding her resignation and immediate implementation of UGC regulations, prompting heavy barricading and security deployment inside the campus.
