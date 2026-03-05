SA vs NZ Highlights: Finn Allen’s 33-Ball Century Sends New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final
New Zealand demolished South Africa by 9 wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as Finn Allen smashed a record 33-ball century. Chasing 170, the Kiwis finished the game in just 12.5 overs, sealing a dominant entry into the final.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
97:49
Now Playing
03:30
Now Playing
News
03:13
Now Playing
06:06
Now Playing
03:46
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing