MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

SA vs NZ Highlights: Finn Allen’s 33-Ball Century Sends New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 05 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Share this Video

New Zealand demolished South Africa by 9 wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as Finn Allen smashed a record 33-ball century. Chasing 170, the Kiwis finished the game in just 12.5 overs, sealing a dominant entry into the final.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

SA vs NZ Highlights: Finn Allen’s 33-Ball Century Sends New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final
Now Playing
SA vs NZ Highlights: Finn Allen’s 33-Ball Century Sends New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final
CM Punk Defeats Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber 2026 | Returns & WrestleMania Fallout
Now Playing
CM Punk Defeats Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber 2026 | Returns & WrestleMania Fallout
How the Football Became Smart | 1872–2026 World Cup Evolution
Now Playing
How the Football Became Smart | 1872–2026 World Cup Evolution
India vs West Indies Highlights | Samson’s 97 Powers India Into Semi Final
Now Playing
India vs West Indies Highlights | Samson’s 97 Powers India Into Semi Final
Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka But Crash Out | Farhan’s Record Century Stuns T20 World Cup 2026
Now Playing
Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka But Crash Out | Farhan’s Record Century Stuns T20 World Cup 2026
Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Kali Temple Before India vs WI Quarter Final | T20 World Cup 2026
Now Playing
Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Kali Temple Before India vs WI Quarter Final | T20 World Cup 2026
WWE SmackDown | Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & LA Knight Ignite Final Show Before Elimination Chamber
Now Playing
WWE SmackDown | Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & LA Knight Ignite Final Show Before Elimination Chamber
South Africa vs West Indies Highlights: Markram & De Kock Guide Proteas to 9-Wicket Dominance
Now Playing
South Africa vs West Indies Highlights: Markram & De Kock Guide Proteas to 9-Wicket Dominance
India vs Zimbabwe Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya’s 256-Run Explosion!
Now Playing
India vs Zimbabwe Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya’s 256-Run Explosion!
SL vs NZ Highlights: Santner, Ravindra Crush Sri Lanka | 61-Run Super 8 Shock
Now Playing
SL vs NZ Highlights: Santner, Ravindra Crush Sri Lanka | 61-Run Super 8 Shock

Entertainment

Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
97:49
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
03:30
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
03:30
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits
03:12
Now Playing
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits

News

US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage
03:13
Now Playing
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage
'They Crushed Women, Silenced a Nation…' Elnaaz Norouzi’s Explosive Attack on Iran Regime Amid War
06:06
Now Playing
'They Crushed Women, Silenced a Nation…' Elnaaz Norouzi’s Explosive Attack on Iran Regime Amid War
Finland President Alexander Stubb Arrives in India | Guard of Honour at Air Force Station
03:46
Now Playing
Finland President Alexander Stubb Arrives in India | Guard of Honour at Air Force Station

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?