Roman Reigns’ Shocking WWE Future Plans Revealed! Big Matches Coming? | Wrestling News | Sports

The Tribal Chief’s WWE journey is far from over! Roman Reigns reportedly has major long-term plans ahead, with dream matches, huge rivalries, and possible blockbuster showdowns waiting. From Seth Rollins to rising stars, WWE’s biggest superstar could be heading towards another legendary chapter.In this video:00:00 Roman Reigns’ WWE Future Plans Spark Major Buzz01:25 Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu & Oba Femi Linked to Potential Showdowns03:00 Could Roman Reigns vs The Rock Happen Again at WrestleMania?

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