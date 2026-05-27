RCB Crush GT To Enter IPL 2026 Final | Patidar’s 93 Stuns Gill & Team | Sports News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a complete domination against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 and stormed into the final with a massive 92-run victory. Rajat Patidar’s explosive 93* helped RCB post a record playoff total, while GT collapsed badly during the chase despite Rahul Tewatia’s fighting knock.In this video:00:00 – Gujarat Titans Collapse Under Massive Run Chase Pressure00:20 – Rajat Patidar’s Explosive 93 Powers RCB To Record Total02:21 – RCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Final With 92-Run Victory

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source