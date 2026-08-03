Greece Wildfire Horror | 100+ Homes DESTROYED Near Athens | World News

Greece Wildfire Horror: 100+ Homes Destroyed Near Athens | Massive Fires Trigger EvacuationsMassive wildfires have devastated areas near Megara, northwest of Athens, destroying more than 100 homes as firefighters and volunteers continue battling the flames. Fresh wildfires have also triggered evacuations on the tourist island of Kefalonia. Europe remains gripped by an intense wildfire season fueled by extreme heat and prolonged dry weather.In this video:0:00 Greece Wildfire Horror: 100+ Homes Destroyed Near Athens0:35 Firefighters Battle Massive Blazes as Kefalonia Evacuates1:12 Extreme Heat Fuels Europe's Growing Wildfire Crisis