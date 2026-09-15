Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said the team's visit to India for the 2026 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy is subject to government clearance. The six-team tournament will be held in Punjab from Oct 27 to Nov 5.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said on Monday that the team's visit to India for the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy is subject to government clearance and the federation will follow whatever government asks them to do, Dawn reported.

India have won most of their matches against the traditonal rivals in the past over two decades.

Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Details

The dates for the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 were officially announced on Monday by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The prestigious continental tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5, bringing international hockey to the state of Punjab.

Pakistan, alongside defending champions India, South Korea, Malaysia, China and Japan have been listed as participating teams in the six-team affair as per a Hockey India press release, with Oman and Bangladesh as reserve teams.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Mohali and Jalandhar, with matches taking place at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, Mohali, and the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, a Hockey India release said.

Jalandhar will host the opening ceremony as well as all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2. The tournament will then move to Mohali, which will stage the semi-finals on November 4 and the final on November 5, bringing the competition to a grand conclusion.

PHF Awaits Government Clearance

“The visit of the Pakistan team will depend on government clearance. We will do whatever the government asks us to do," Wani, who is also the federal secretary of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, told Dawn.

The India, Pakistan hockey clash is scheduled for November 1. India have dominated Pakistan in hockey clashes between the two countries and have won a string of successive victories .

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is one of the premier events on the Asian Hockey Federation calendar and provides a high-quality competitive platform for the continent’s leading teams. The 2026 edition is expected to attract significant attention from hockey fans across India and Asia, while showcasing Punjab’s rich hockey heritage and its contribution to the sport, it said.

With the tournament being hosted across two iconic hockey venues, the event will also provide an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Punjab’s legendary players and strengthen the state’s position as one of India’s foremost hockey hubs.

Bilateral Sporting Ties Remain Suspended

After Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor launched by India in response, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports reiterated that bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan will remain suspended, while allowing athletes to compete in multilateral international events, including those hosted in India. (ANI)