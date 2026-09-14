The Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will hold its third season, announcing seven Icon Players including Akash Madhwal and Jagadeesha Suchith. The Players' Draft for the T20 league is scheduled to be held on September 16, 2026.

The Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) is set to enter its third season with the announcement of seven Icon Players ahead of the Players’ Draft scheduled to be held on September 16, 2026, according to a press release. The upcoming edition promises another significant chapter for Uttarakhand cricket, with the league also set to be the last state-level T20 league before the IPL 2027 season.

UPL 2026 Icon Players Announced

The seven players named as Icon Players for UPL 2026 are Akash Madhwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kunal Chandela, Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Tejasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Mishra. The presence of established performers alongside emerging Uttarakhand talent is expected to add further competitiveness and experience to the third season of the league.

Officials on League's Growth and Impact

Speaking ahead of the draft, Kiran Verma, Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said the Uttarakhand Premier League has grown significantly over its first two seasons, providing a strong platform for local players. Kiran added that the Icon Players and upcoming Players’ Draft will bring more excitement and create opportunities for emerging cricketers to gain recognition and advance their careers.

“The Uttarakhand Premier League has grown significantly over the first two seasons and has become an important platform for players from the state. The announcement of the Icon Players ahead of the third season adds further excitement and experience to the competition. We are confident that the Players’ Draft will provide another opportunity for talented cricketers to earn recognition and take the next step in their careers,” Kiran said.

Mahim Verma, Former Vice-President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “The Uttarakhand Premier League is playing an important role in creating a strong cricketing ecosystem in the state. The third season comes at an exciting time, and the inclusion of these Icon Players will bring valuable experience and inspiration for young cricketers. The Players’ Draft on September 16 will be a crucial moment as teams begin shaping their squads for another competitive season.”

Sunil Joshi, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Premier League, said, “We are delighted to announce the Icon Players for the third season of the Uttarakhand Premier League. Each of these players brings quality, experience and a strong connection with Uttarakhand cricket. Our objective has always been to create a platform where local talent can compete, learn and perform alongside experienced players. With the Players’ Draft on September 16, the excitement around UPL 2026 is now set to reach another level.”

Navneet Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, Uttarakhand Premier League 2026, said, “Season 3 is an important milestone for the Uttarakhand Premier League. The announcement of the Icon Players marks the beginning of an exciting phase leading into the Players’ Draft. We are working towards making UPL 2026 bigger and more competitive while keeping the development of Uttarakhand’s cricketing talent at the heart of the tournament. Being the final state league before IPL 2027, this season will provide players with an important opportunity to make an impression and stake their claim for bigger opportunities.”

Building for a Competitive Season

With the Players’ Draft scheduled for September 16, franchises will look to build their squads around the Icon Players while identifying the next generation of talent from across the state. The draft is expected to be an important milestone as the league continues to strengthen its position as a platform for Uttarakhand cricketers to showcase their abilities on a competitive stage.

The seven Icon Players bring a blend of experience and emerging talent to UPL 2026. Akash Madhwal, who has represented Uttarakhand and made his mark at the highest level of domestic and franchise cricket, adds considerable experience to the competition. Jagadeesha Suchith brings extensive domestic and T20 experience, while Kunal Chandela has been a consistent presence in Uttarakhand cricket. Young talents Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Tejasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Mishra further underline the league’s emphasis on providing opportunities to the next generation of cricketers from Uttarakhand. (ANI)