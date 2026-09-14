Dronacharya Awardee coach KK Hooda and player Rajesh Narwal backed the Kabaddi Champions League's second season. The league has added two new teams, Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights, expanding its platform for young kabaddi players in Haryana.

Dronacharya Awardee coach KK Hooda and kabaddi player Rajesh Narwal backed the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) ahead of its second season, highlighting the league's growing role in providing a platform for young kabaddi players in Haryana.

The KCL, on Monday, officially announced its second season, promising a bigger, better and more competitive edition of the franchise-based kabaddi league. Building on the success of its inaugural season, KCL has added two new franchises — Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights. Their inclusion further strengthens the league’s franchise ecosystem while creating an expanded platform for players and emerging kabaddi talent

'Best state-level league'

Speaking to reporters at the KCL season 2 announcement ceremony, Dronacharya Awardee coach KK Hooda said the second season would aim to build on the league's first edition and establish itself as one of the best state-level kabaddi leagues. “Look, as we kick off season 2, I can't say it's the biggest league in India, but it's going to be the best state-level league out there. It's going to be the best because all our owners, franchise members, ambassadors, and league commissioners who are here today are putting in a lot of hard work. Hopefully, this season will double, triple, and quadruple everything,” he said.

Hooda also stressed the importance of giving junior players an opportunity to compete at a higher level, saying the league's second season would provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. “In KCL season 2, our junior players will also get a chance. The way our ambassadors and league organisers are stepping up, I feel like this is going to be the best league in the future,” he said.

Expanding Opportunities in Haryana

KCL brand ambassador Rajesh Narwal highlighted Haryana's strong connection with kabaddi and said the addition of two teams would further expand opportunities for young players in the state. “Look, when the first season of the Kabaddi Champions League took place, there were eight teams. Now, two more teams have been added because Haryana is very much into kabaddi. It's a whole hub because young players keep coming in every year. To give them a platform, the Kabaddi Champions League is a fantastic option. It will inspire the youth to move forward. The Kabaddi Champions League is Haryana's number one state league in India, and its second season is coming up soon,” he said while speaking to reporters.

KCL's Contribution to Team India

Notably, the KCL has achieved a major milestone, with nine of the 12 players representing India at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan coming through the KCL ecosystem, highlighting the league’s growing role in Indian kabaddi. The KCL players set to represent India include Sunil Malik of Karnal Kings, Ayan Lauchab of Sonipat Stars, Devank Dalal of Bhiwani Bulls, Ashu Malik of Hisar Heroes, Rahul Setpal of Gurugram Gurus, Jaideep Dahiya of Faridabad Fighters and Ankit Jaglan of Panipat Panthers, among the KCL representatives.

He said, “I want to congratulate the Indian Kabaddi team heading to the Asian Games. I really hope our team brings home a gold medal for India. Out of the 12-player squad, 9 players are from the Kabaddi Champions League. What could be a bigger deal than that?”

New Franchise Owner's Perspective

Sanchit Garg, Kurukshetra Knights owner, said he closely followed KCL season 1 after being encouraged by a friend who plays for Sonipat Stars. Impressed by the league, he expressed interest in owning a team if a new franchise was added. He chose the name Kurukshetra Knights because Kurukshetra is his father's ancestral home, a decision that also carried emotional significance for his family.

“I actually watched season 1 really closely. I have a really good friend who plays for the Sonipat Stars, and he really encouraged me to check it out. So I came and watched a match with him, and I even watched a couple of matches over there. I told him that if a team comes along next year, and if a new team is launched in KCL next year, I'd be very interested in buying it,” he said.

“So then I got the name Kurukshetra, which is my dad's ancestral house where they were born. When I told my dad that we were getting the name Kurukshetra Knights, he got a bit emotional and said we should go for it,” he said. (ANI)