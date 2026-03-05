Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes? Big Title Plan for WrestleMania 42 Revealed
WWE is reportedly planning a massive Undisputed WWE Championship clash at WrestleMania 42. After winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, Randy Orton is expected to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title if Rhodes regains it from Drew McIntyre. The potential showdown could reunite two former Legacy teammates on WWE’s biggest stage.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
97:49
Now Playing
03:30
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing