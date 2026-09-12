Riding on a sensational 91 from Naman Dhir, Amritsar Soormas stormed into the T20 Cup final with a seven-wicket victory over Mohali Kings. Chasing 170, Amritsar made light work of the target, reaching 172/3 in just 16.3 overs.

Amritsar Soormas stormed into the final of the T20 Cup with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Mohali Kings in the first semifinal at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, riding on a sensational 91 from Naman Dhir.

Dhir Leads Dominant Chase

Chasing 170 for a place in the final, the Soormas made light work of the target, reaching 172/3 in just 16.3 overs. Dhir produced a stunning display of clean hitting, smashing 10 fours and six sixes in his 37-ball 91 at a strike rate of 245.95, as per a press release.

Dhir first steadied the innings after the early dismissals of Sahaj Dhawan (3) and Jashanpreet Singh (1), before launching an assault on the Kings bowling attack. He added 106 runs for the third wicket with Abhay Choudhary, who contributed a brisk 48 off 38 balls. With the chase firmly under control, Rahul Kumar provided the finishing push with an unbeaten 26 off 16 balls to take Amritsar into the title clash.

Mohali Kings' Innings

Earlier, Mohali Kings posted 169/7 in their 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh led the way with a fluent 43 off 26 balls, while captain Ramandeep Singh struck 42 off 28, including four fours and three sixes. Harpreet Brar added an unbeaten 33 off 27 balls, while Sohraab Dhaliwal provided late impetus with a 26 off 13-ball cameo.

Amritsar’s bowlers kept the Kings from running away with the innings. Johal was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 45 runs, while Akash Pandey picked up two wickets.

'We’ve made a great comeback'

Jaipartap Singh Johal, who played a key role with the ball, scalping three wickets, said: “We’ve made it to the finals, and as a bowling unit, we’ve made a great comeback. Our captain and support staff have put a lot of faith in us. I’d like to thank them for that, and we’re ready for the finals.”

The Soormas’ emphatic chase ensured the semifinal was settled well inside the allotted 20 overs, with Dhir’s breathtaking knock proving decisive as Amritsar secured their place in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup final. (ANI)