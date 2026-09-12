CISF's Priyank Bhadoriya and Anshika Bhardwaj won silver medals at the 24th Asian Karate Championships in Jordan. Meanwhile, BSF's Kalyani Vishwakarma created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver at the Senior championships.

Two karate players of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Priyank Bhadoriya from Delhi and Anshika Bhardwaj from Punjab, have won Silver Medals at the 24th Asian Karate Championships for Cadets, Juniors & Under-21, held in Amman, Jordan, from September 8 to 11.

Priyank Bhadoriya, hailing from Delhi and who joined CISF in 2025, competed in the Under-21 Men's -67 kg category. He reached the final after wins over Oman, Tajikistan and Macao, before settling for the Silver Medal following a loss to Saudi Arabia in the gold medal bout.

Anshika Bhardwaj, hailing from Punjab and who joined CISF in 2025, competed in the Under-21 Women's -68 kg category. She advanced to the final with wins over Iran, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the earlier rounds, before finishing with the Silver Medal after a loss to Saudi Arabia in the final.

The championship, organised by the Asian Karate Federation, brought together young karatekas from across Asia competing in the Cadet, Junior and Under-21 age categories in Kumite and Kata events.

CISF, which maintains 60 Central Sports Teams across diverse disciplines, has consistently encouraged its sportspersons to compete on national and international platforms. The Force congratulates Priyank Bhadoriya and Anshika Bhardwaj on their achievement at the continental championship.

BSF Constable Scripts History

Meanwhile, BSF woman constable Kalyani Vishwakarma scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a silver medal at the prestigious Senior Asian Karate Championships, the Border Security Force said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the BSF said, "Mahila Constable Kalyani Vishwakarma of BSF Karate Team scripted history and made both India as well as BSF proud by becoming the first Indian woman to secure 2nd position/Silver Medal today at the prestigious Senior Asian Karate Championships (Cadet/Under-21 category) held at Amman, Jordan from 9–11 Sep 2026."

Competing in the Kumite +68 kg category, Kalyani secured a place in the finals to become the first Indian woman to reach the final in the championship and went on to clinch the silver medal for India.

"Competing in the Kumite +68 kg category, Kalyani clinched the Silver Medal for India by securing a place in the finals as the first Indian woman. Her remarkable achievement is a proud moment for the entire Seema Prahari Pariwar and the nation," the BSF said.

The force described the achievement as a historic feat and a moment of pride for the BSF and the country.

BSF Director General conveyed his congratulations to Kalyani and her coach for the achievement and wished her greater success in the years ahead.

"DG BSF conveys his heartiest congratulations to Mahila Seema Prahari/Constable Kalyani Vishwakarma and her coach for her outstanding feat and the historic achievement and wished her greater glories in the years ahead," the post said.

Kalyani's silver medal adds to the achievements of the BSF's sports personnel, while her historic appearance in the final marks a significant milestone for Indian women's karate at the Asian championship level.