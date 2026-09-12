Nepal secured its second Asia Cup appearance after defeating the UAE in the ACC Men's Premier Cup final. Aasif Sheikh's century (102) led them to 313/9. Despite a ton from UAE's Rahul Chopra, Nepal won by 44 runs to qualify for the tournament.

Nepal’s rise on the cricketing landscape of Asia continued as they secured a place in next year’s Asia Cup, where they could face full-member nations such as India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This will be Nepal’s second appearance in the Asia Cup, following their debut in the 2023 edition in Sri Lanka.

Path to Qualification: ACC Premier Cup Final

Nepal earned their place in the continental tournament after reaching the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, where they opted to bat first against the UAE at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, as per the ICC website.

Stellar Batting Display

Opener Aasif Sheikh laid the foundation for Nepal’s imposing total with a well-crafted 102 off 106 balls, receiving valuable support from Rohit Paudel (40) and Gulshan Jha (52). Ibrar Ahmad was the pick of the UAE bowlers with figures of 4/62, but Nepal, known as the Rhinos, maintained the momentum to post a formidable 313/9.

UAE Chase Falters

Despite a spirited start from Tanish Suri (42 off 28), the UAE innings lost its way as Karan KC (3/49) and Lalit Rajbanshi (2/43) brought key breakthroughs. Despite an unbeaten ton from Rahul Chopra, UAE fell short by 44 runs.

Top Performers

Sandeep Lamichhane was the Player of the Series for his 17 scalps, while Aasif was the Player of the Match for his splendid knock.