Joe Root’s match-winning 62* sealed England’s 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan and took him past Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test fifties. With his 69th fifty, Root continues his pursuit of Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record in Tests format.

England Test captain Joe Root delivered a match-winning performance in the third and final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, September 12. England clean-swept Pakistan 3-0 with an eight-wicket win on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test.

Chasing a moderate 130-run target after bundling out the visitors for 449 on Day 3, Joe Root (62*) and Jordan Cox (59*) shared an unbeaten 128-run partnership after the hosts lost two openers, Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay, early in the run chase to secure a comprehensive victory.

After being dismissed for 8 runs in the first innings, Root bounced back brilliantly when it mattered most, aided by a no-ball reprieve that came when Mohammad Ali bowled him on 23. England’s talismanic batter capitalised on the second chance, remaining unbeaten on 62 to guide England to an eight-wicket victory.

Also Read: Joe Root, Jordan Cox guide England to 3-0 series sweep vs Pakistan

Root Overtakes Tendulkar’s Most Test Fifties Record

Joe Root’s 68-run match-winning innings saw him overtake former India batting legend and captain Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most fifties in the history of Test cricket. In his 200-Test career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar recorded 68 fifties alongside a record 51 centuries, while Root brought up his 69th Test fifty in his 169th appearance in the longest format.

Root equalled Tendulkar’s record for the most Test fifties when he scored 66 in England’s innings and 106-run victory in the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds. Following a lean patch across the next three innings, where the England skipper registered scores of 4, 24, and 8, Root responded with a masterclass under pressure at Edgbaston to etch his name alone at the summit of Test history.

While Sachin Tendulkar recorded his 68th Test fifty in his 200th and final Test appearance at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Joe Root reached the historic milestone in his 169th Test match, highlighting his remarkable consistency and longevity in the longest format.

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Since 2021, Joe Root has recorded 20 Test fifties, joint-most by a batter alongside his teammate Harry Brook during that period, further highlighting his extraordinary consistency in the longest format. Moreover, Root has scored 24 Test centuries since the start of 2021, demonstrating his ability to convert starts into substantial scores while maintaining an elite level of consistency.

His 69th Test fifty is yet another milestone in a legendary career that continues to redefine the boundaries of modern Test cricket. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most Test fifties is not just a personal triumph but also stands as a testament to his relentless hunger for runs and his status as one of the greatest pillars the game has ever seen.

Root Chases Tendulkar’s Test Immortality

As Joe Root has broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most Test fifties, England’s talismanic batter’s ultimate goal remains fixed on Tendulkar’s all-time record for the most runs in Test cricket. Indian batting icon has piled up 15921 runs, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78 across 200 Tests.

For over a decade since his retirement from his illustrious career, that monumental summit seemed entirely out of reach. But Joe Root continues his relentless accumulation of runs, inching closer to the Indian batting legend’s all-time Test record. Root is the only second batter to amass 14,000 runs in the history of the longest format of the game, firmly positioning himself as the primary challenger to Tendulkar's crown.

Currently, Joe Root’s tally stands at 14278 runs, including 41 centuries and 69 fifties, at an average of 50.45 in 169 matches. England’s star batter is 1643 runs away from dethroning Tendulkar from the summit of all-time Test run-scorers, setting up an enthralling race as the English maestro draws ever closer to the ultimate batting milestone in world cricket.

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Since 2021, Joe Root has amassed 6,455 runs in 132 innings, meaning that, on average, England’s talismanic batter has aggregated approximately 1,125 runs per year and 48.9 runs per innings, further underlining his remarkable consistency and longevity in Test cricket.

Over the next two years, England is expected to play roughly 23 Test matches, including three-match series against South Africa and next year’s Ashes, which means Joe Root could have a significant number of opportunities to bridge the 1,643-run gap to Tendulkar’s record. At his current scoring rate of nearly 49 runs per innings since 2021, Root would need roughly 34 innings to bridge the 1,643-run gap to Tendulkar, making the record increasingly within reach.

Also Read: Joe Root breaks Tendulkar's fifty record, leads England to 3-0 win