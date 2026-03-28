MS Dhoni to Miss First 2 Weeks of IPL 2026 Due to Calf Strain | CSK Update

MS Dhoni to Miss First 2 Weeks of IPL 2026 Due to Calf Strain
Chennai Super Kings have issued an official statement confirming that MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026 season, including the opening matches.
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