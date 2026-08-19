Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick said the club will sign players who 'change the dial' to compete at the top level for their Premier League title defence. He added that the club is fishing in a 'small pool of elite players'.

Arsenal Eye 'Dial-Changing' Players

As Arsenal eyes a successful Premier League title defence, the team's chief executive Richard Garlick said the club wants to sign players who would "change the dial" and help the club compete at the top level.

Arsenal, after their FA Community Shield win over Manchester City, will start their Premier League title defence against Coventry FC on August 22 at home. During the pre-season transfer window, the Gunners missed out on star Brazil and Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior as he signed a new deal with Spanish giants, and are also expressing interest in Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.

On being questioned about the club being linked with elite players, Garlick said, as quoted by Sky Sports, "It is players that are going to take Arsenal forward."

"In the past we have looked at players that maybe helped build out the squad or get us to a certain level, but now we are competing right at the top level, and we do need to bring in players that are going to change the dial," he said.

He said that if they can combine some of the best young talent in the world along with the homegrown academy products, they have got every chance to maintain their success over the last two-three years and "go beyond what they have achieved".

Club Open to More Signings

Arsenal have so far spent 143.5 million pounds on signings, including defender Piero Hincapie, Christian Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes.

On whether there is still money to be spent going ahead, Garlick said that the team is not going to "pat themselves in the back and say, well done, job done" and the club is open to looking at more players in the coming months.

He also said that the team is fishing in a "small pool of elite players" who are going to drive the club forward, and it would be a tricky task.

"We want to move forward - the best clubs are always moving forward. You can see we have already invested in the squad this season, and if the right opportunity arises, then we will look to strengthen in all areas. The window's open for the next couple of weeks, and if there are players that are going to come in and move Arsenal forward, then we will look at that," he said.

"The standard now is high, though - the bar has been set winning the Premier League title and getting to the Champions League final. We're probably fishing in a smaller pool of quality players, and that means that it is tricky to land those players that are going to drive Arsenal forward."

"But if the right opportunity presents itself, we'll certainly be exploring it," he signed off.

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