Scotland 0-1 Morocco Highlights | Fastest Goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 Stuns Scotland

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Scotland 0-1 Morocco Highlights

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 20 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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Morocco defeated Scotland 1-0 in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash after Ismael Saibari scored just 71 seconds into the match — the fastest goal of the tournament so far.The Atlas Lions controlled possession and defended brilliantly to secure a massive victory, while Scotland now face a must-win situation heading into their final group game.Watch the full highlights, key moments, and analysis from Scotland vs Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026.In this video:00:00 – Morocco shock Scotland with fastest goal in 71 seconds01:00 – Tactical dominance from Morocco as Scotland struggle to respond02:00 – Full match highlights and key moments

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