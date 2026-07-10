France Vs Morocco Highlights: Mbappe Magic Sends Les Bleus Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-finals
France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after a commanding 2-0 win over Morocco. Kylian Mbappe starred once again before Marcus Thuram sealed the victory. Watch all the biggest moments, goals, key saves and match highlights from this thrilling quarter-final clash.
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