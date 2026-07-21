Spain World Cup 2026 Celebration | 2 Million Fans Flood Madrid After Historic Win Over Argentina!

Spain celebrates its historic FIFA World Cup 2026 victory as more than 2 million fans flood the streets of Madrid for an unforgettable champions' parade. Rodri, named the tournament's Best Player, pays tribute to match-winner Ferran Torres while coach Luis de la Fuente thanks supporters after Spain defeats Argentina to win its second FIFA World Cup title.Watch incredible scenes from Cibeles Square as fans wave flags, light smoke flares, sing together and welcome the world champions home in one of the biggest football celebrations Spain has ever witnessed.0:00 Spain's World Cup Champions Arrive in Madrid1:55 Rodri, Ferran Torres & Luis de la Fuente Address Supporters2:30 2 Million Fans Celebrate at Cibeles SquareIf you enjoyed this coverage, don't forget to Like, Subscribe and turn on notifications for the latest international news and football updates.