Lukaku is Back! Belgium STUNS Croatia Ahead of World Cup 2026 | Football Highlights | Sports

Belgium delivered a statement performance with a 2-0 win over Croatia in a crucial international friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Captain Youri Tielemans opened the scoring before Romelu Lukaku marked his return with a late goal, his 90th for Belgium. Here's everything that happened in this exciting clash between two European giants.In this video:00:00 - Belgium and Croatia Clash in Major World Cup 2026 Warm-Up01:00 - Tielemans Breaks the Deadlock Before Halftime02:00 - Lukaku Returns in Style With His Historic 90th Belgium Goal

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