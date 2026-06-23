MESSI MAKES HISTORY! Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup Goal Record | Argentina vs Austria | Football

Lionel Messi has done it again.The Argentina captain scored twice against Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 17 goals. At 39 years old, Messi continues to rewrite football history as Argentina secure qualification for the knockout stage.This documentary-style video explores Messi's incredible journey from Rosario to global football icon, his World Cup heartbreaks, the triumph in Qatar, and his historic performance against Austria.In this video:0:00 – Messi Makes History: Breaks World Cup Goal Record vs Austria1:50 – Journey of a Legend: From Rosario to Global Icon4:10 – Fans React Worldwide: Argentina Celebrations & Messi LegacyWill this be Messi's final World Cup? Or is football's greatest player still writing his greatest chapter?

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