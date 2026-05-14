Virat Kohli’s Century Storm! RCB Crush KKR & Go Top | IPL 2026 Highlights

Virat Kohli silenced critics with a stunning unbeaten 105 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in a blockbuster IPL 2026 clash. Kohli’s vintage masterclass powered RCB to the top of the points table while KKR’s playoff hopes took a massive hit.In this video: 0:00 - Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 to seal RCB’s big win1:10 - KKR posted a strong total of 192 runs2:00 - Kohli’s celebration after the century went viral

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