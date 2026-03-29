Kohli Storm Destroys SRH! RCB Chase 202 in Just 15 Overs | IPL 2026 Highlights

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal unleashed pure carnage as RCB chased down 202 in just 15.4 overs against SRH. Jacob Duffy’s fiery spell and Kohli’s unbeaten 69 sealed a statement win in IPL 2026 opener. A dominant performance that sends a warning to every team this season.

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