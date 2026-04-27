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LSG vs KKR Thriller: Super Over Drama as Kolkata Snatch Epic Win

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 27 2026, 11:12 AM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting Super Over after both teams finished tied at 155. A last-ball six by Mohammed Shami forced the tie, but Rinku Singh sealed the win instantly in the Super Over, capping off one of IPL 2026’s most dramatic clashes.0:00 - KKR beat LSG in a dramatic Super Over finish1:00 - Rinku Singh played a crucial knock2:35 - Super Over tension gripped both teams

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