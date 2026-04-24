Kailash Hills Case: Rahul Meena Allegedly Used Stolen Money in Online Betting
Fresh details have emerged in the Kailash Hills case in Delhi, where police say accused Rahul Meena allegedly planned the incident and later used stolen money in online betting. Investigators also found attempts to avoid tracking by switching phones and changing movements during the ongoing probe.
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