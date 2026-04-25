Anti-Smog Gun Sprays Water to Beat Scorching Heat in Vijayawada | #Shorts

Vijayawada is fighting back against the intense summer heat with an innovative trick! Watch as the anti-smog gun sprays fine water mist on the streets to bring instant cooling relief.This smart mist technique can drop temperatures by 3-5°C through quick evaporation, a creative solution being used by smart cities to tackle heatwaves and improve air quality.0:00 - Scorching heat in Vijyawada1:30 - Smart City Heat Attack2:30 - Anti Somg Gin in Action

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