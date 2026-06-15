Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Highlights: Amad Diallo’s 90th-Minute Winner Stuns Ecuador | FIFA 2026

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Highlights: Amad Diallo’s 90th-Minute Winner Stuns Ecuador
Ivory Coast grabbed a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E opener. After a tense battle and missed chances from both sides, Amad Diallo scored a stunning late winner in the 90th minute to give the Elephants a memorable victory.
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