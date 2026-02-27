India vs Zimbabwe Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya’s 256-Run Explosion!
India unleashed a brutal batting assault in the Super 8 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, crushing Zimbabwe national cricket team by 72 runs. A 250+ total, explosive half-centuries, and clinical bowling powered the Men in Blue to a must-win victory, keeping their semi-final hopes alive in dramatic fashion.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:21
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing