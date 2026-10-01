IND vs WI Highlights | Shubman Gill 223 | India Chase 406 to BEAT West Indies by 8 Wickets | Sports

Shubman Gill produced a sensational 223* as India chased down a massive 406-run target against West Indies in the second ODI. Gill smashed the fastest ODI double century, while Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant 101. India reached 406/2 in just 43.3 overs to complete an eight-wicket victory and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead. West Indies had earlier posted 405/7, with centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo. 0:00 India Complete Stunning 8-Wicket Victory 1:30 Shubman Gill Smashes Record-Breaking 223* 2:30 India Chase 406 In Just 43.3 Overs