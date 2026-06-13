The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels and streamed on ZEE5. But a three-month ZEE5 plan costs a steep ₹800. Here's what you need to know about a free viewing option.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast: The biggest football festival, the FIFA World Cup 2026, has kicked off, and fans across India are trying to figure out the best way to watch.

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In India, Zee Entertainment holds the official broadcasting rights for the tournament.

The matches are being telecast on TV channels like Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. For those who prefer streaming online, the official digital platform is the ZEE5 app.

Can you watch the World Cup completely free?

Here's the catch. To stream the matches on ZEE5, you need a premium subscription, and a three-month plan will set you back by ₹800. For many football fans, this is a pretty high price to pay.

Now, you might think your existing subscriptions with companies like Reliance Jio or Airtel AirFiber have you covered, as they often bundle OTT platforms. While they do include a Zee5 subscription, it's typically the basic plan, which won't let you stream the World Cup matches.

So, what's the solution? The answer lies in the JioTV+ app, but only if you have a Jio Set Top Box.

Keep an eye on the JioTV+ App

On your Jio Set Top Box remote, simply press the JioTV+ button to open the app. Be careful, as the Jio Set Top Box has two similar apps: JioTV and JioTV+. You must select JioTV+.

You will need to log in with your registered Jio phone number. Once you do, the JioTV+ app will launch on your TV. There, you will find all the Unite8 Sports channels—Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD—available to watch.

This means you can watch all the matches, effectively for free. This free access is possible because JioTV has partnered with MSO Hathway to broadcast these channels to its users.

For clarity, JioTV+ is the live TV application that comes with the Jio Set Top Box, allowing users to watch a wide range of television channels.