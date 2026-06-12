The FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA is already full of drama. There are issues with visas for officials and now, crazy high travel fares for fans. But FIFA is staying quiet, and the problems are just getting bigger.

Germany's footballers have stepped up to help their fans who are stuck because of a sudden hike in public transport fares in the USA. The German Football Association is arranging buses to take 600 fans from New York to New Jersey. In a statement, the association said, 'During the World Cup, the cost of bus and train travel in New York has gone up a lot. In light of this, the German national team players are arranging free travel for 600 spectators to watch the final group match.' Naturally, the German fans are thrilled with this gesture and are wishing the team all the best for the World Cup.

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Train and bus fares have been hiked multiple times

The issue is for Germany's final group match in Group E against Ecuador on June 25. The match is happening at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The train fare from New York to New Jersey is usually $12.90. But for the World Cup, it was first hiked to a shocking $150. Later, they reduced it to $98. On this route, shuttle bus tickets were also jacked up to $80, before being brought down to $20. The Governor of New Jersey has said that FIFA didn't provide any subsidies for fans, which is why the train and bus fares shot up.

Questions raised over FIFA's role

FIFA is not questioning the US government on several issues, like a player being interrogated at the airport, support staff being denied visas, and a referee being denied entry. And now, FIFA is also silent on the unbelievable hike in public transport fares. This is making the football fans who have travelled for the World Cup very angry.

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