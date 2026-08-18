Rishabh Pant became the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket after smashing Lahiru Kumara for a six on Day 4 against Sri Lanka in Galle. He reached the milestone in just 89 innings, becoming the fastest batter to achieve the feat.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has made history. He's now the first Indian player to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

He reached this massive milestone on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Pant smashed a six off pacer Lahiru Kumara's bowling to get there. With this, Pant also becomes only the fourth batsman in the world to achieve this feat. What's more, he is now the fastest player ever to hit 100 sixes in Test history.

Pant took just 89 innings from 51 Tests to hit his 100th six. He broke the previous record held by Australia's Adam Gilchrist, who took 130 innings to reach the landmark.

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Pant Joins Elite List

Former England captain Ben Stokes leads the overall chart with 138 sixes from 122 Tests. New Zealand's ex-skipper Brendon McCullum is second with 107 sixes in 101 Tests. Adam Gilchrist, with 100 sixes from 96 Tests, is third on the list.

What's really special is how quickly Pant scores his sixes. He hits a six every 49.2 balls on average. In comparison, Stokes takes 90.05 balls per six, McCullum takes 93.39, and Gilchrist took 67.92.

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Among other Indian players, Virender Sehwag is next on the list with 91 sixes from 104 Tests. Rohit Sharma is third with 88 sixes in 67 Tests. Former captain MS Dhoni is fourth with 78 sixes in 90 Tests, while batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in Tests, is fifth with 69 sixes from 200 matches.

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