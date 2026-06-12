The FIFA World Cup 2026 has kicked off! The opening ceremony in Mexico City's Azteca stadium was a total spectacle, and the highlight was, of course, Shakira. The global superstar, dressed in yellow, got the crowd going wild with her amazing performance.

FIFA World Cup 2026 News: Colombian superstar Shakira completely owned the stage at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. She performed her song 'Dai Dai' and left the audience at Mexico City's Azteca stadium spellbound. This track is also part of the official FIFA music album for this year's tournament. She was joined by Burna Boy, and they were the final act. Right after their performance, a massive fireworks display marked the end of the show. The World Cup opening ceremonies are always a big deal, and this one was no different. Since the tournament is being held across three countries, there will be three separate opening ceremonies. Mexico got the first one because the opening match is being played there. The USA and Canada will host their own ceremonies later.

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The crowd couldn't stop dancing

The ceremony kicked off just after 11 AM, Mexico City time. Even though it was a morning event, the crowd's energy was through the roof. As the artists performed one after another, the entire gallery was on its feet, dancing along. Before Shakira took over, J Balvin got the party started with his hit song 'Que Calor'. The lineup also included amazing performances from Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla. Every act just added to the electric atmosphere.

Chaos in Mexico City before the ceremony

With Mexico playing in the opening match of this year's World Cup, the excitement was huge. Obviously, not every fan could get a ticket for the stadium. So, special fan zones were set up across the city. But thousands of people gathered at these zones, which led to some chaos. To control the situation, the police had to forcibly clear out the crowds. This angered some fans, who then started throwing water bottles at the police officers.

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