India vs England Highlights: Samson’s Blitz & Bethell’s Century Rock T20 Semi-Final

A run-fest at Wankhede Stadium! The India national cricket team defeated the England cricket team by 7 runs in a breathtaking ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.Sanju Samson smashed a stunning 89 while Jacob Bethell fired a blazing century in a 500-run thriller. With explosive batting, dramatic run-outs and tense final overs, this semi-final became one of the most unforgettable matches of the tournament as India marched into the final.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source