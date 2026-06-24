England vs Ghana Highlights: Three Lions Held To Goalless Draw | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

England and Ghana shared the points in a tense 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash. England dominated possession but failed to break Ghana’s solid defensive wall. Ghana impressed with discipline and counterattacks as both sides settled for a hard-fought stalemate in a tactical battle.In this video:00:00 — England dominate possession as Ghana stay compact in first half01:30 — Ghana grow into game with sharp counterattacks and defensive resilience02:50 — Late England pressure fails as goalless draw confirms stalemate

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