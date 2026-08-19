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52 Girls, One Dream: Gujarat’s Football Revolution Takes Girls National

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 19 2026, 07:05 PM IST
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In Gujarat’s Patan district, football is transforming the lives of girls in Mahadevpura village. Coach Rangatji Thakor has trained girls free of cost since 2010, with over 100 taking up football and 52 reaching national competitions. The sport is helping girls pursue education, challenge social barriers and build confidence.In this video: 0:00 – Gujarat’s Village Girls Take Up Football1:15 – How Coach Rangatji Thakor Changed Their Lives2:30 – From Mahadevpura to National Competitions

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