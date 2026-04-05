GT vs RR Highlights: Last Over Drama Stuns Ahmedabad | IPL 2026 | Cricket

A nail-biting clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals turned into a last-over classic as RR defended 210 by just 6 runs. Explosive knocks, a middle-order collapse, and ice-cool bowling in the final over made this one of the most dramatic finishes of IPL 2026.0:00 - RR vs GT Highlights: Last-Over Thriller1:15 - Target For GT Was a Challenging 211 Runs2:50 - RR Held Nerves & Defended Successfully

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