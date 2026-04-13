GT vs LSG Highlights: Gill 56, Buttler 60 Lead Titans to 7-Wicket Thriller | IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans chase down 165 vs Lucknow Super Giants! Prasidh Krishna's 4-wicket haul, Gill's 4000th IPL run, Buttler's 14000 T20 milestone - Full match highlights with voice over commentary from Ekana Stadium!0:00 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match0:15 - Lucknow Super Giants Score 164/80:56 - GT win by 7 wickets with 8 balls to spare!

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