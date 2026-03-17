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WWE BREAKING: Great Khali Targets Brock Lesnar Return Before WrestleMania 42

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 17 2026, 07:34 PM IST
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The Great Khali drops a massive hint about returning to WWE after a long hiatus, eyeing a dream clash with Brock Lesnar. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, fans are buzzing over a potential giant vs beast showdown that could shake the entire WWE landscape.

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