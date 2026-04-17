Shashi Tharoor Flags ‘Delimitation Link’ Concern in Women’s Reservation Debate
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questions the Centre over linking women’s reservation with delimitation, urging a wider national discussion. Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s remarks, he highlighted concerns of South India and smaller states, calling it a sensitive issue impacting national unity.
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