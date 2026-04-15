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Shahrukh & Salman Skip Asha Bhosle Funeral? ‘Security Reasons’ Spark Debate

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 15 2026, 04:04 PM IST
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The absence of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Asha Bhosle’s funeral has sparked intense debate. Reports suggest security concerns and fear of uncontrollable crowds kept the superstars away. While some fans understand the risks, others feel their absence at such an emotional moment is hard to accept.0:00 - Shahrukh & Salman Skip Asha Bhosle Funeral? 1:00 - ‘Security Reasons’ Spark Debate1:50 - Fans disappointed over their absence

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