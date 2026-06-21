Germany vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Undav’s Late Double Seals Dramatic 2-1 Comeback Win

Germany completed a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Franck Kessié gave Ivory Coast the lead, but Deniz Undav’s late brace turned the match around. Watch full highlights, goals, drama and all key moments from this exciting clash.In this video:0:00 – Ivory Coast Shock Germany with Early Lead (Kessié Goal)1:00 – Germany Fight Back as Undav Levels the Score2:00 – Undav’s Late Brace Seals Dramatic 2-1 Victory

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