Maya-Linked Sculpture Found In Mexico | Buried for Centuries, Now It's Raising New Questions

Archaeologists in Veracruz, Mexico have uncovered an ancient structure and a mysterious stone sculpture that experts are calling a unique and unprecedented discovery. The site, discovered near Coatepec, contains unusual architectural features and iconography linked to the Maya civilization.Researchers believe the carved stela may depict two figures receiving a sacred liquid, possibly connected to ancient rituals. The discovery has attracted national attention, with Mexico's government pledging funding for further excavation and restoration.Could this ancient structure rewrite what we know about Mesoamerican civilizations? What secrets still remain buried beneath Veracruz?In this video:00:00 Major Archaeological Discovery Unearthed in Veracruz, Mexico02:00 Mysterious Maya-Linked Sculpture and Ancient Structure Revealed04:00 Experts Investigate Ritual Significance & Historical ImportanceWatch the full story.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source