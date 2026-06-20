SEBI Major Updates: Quick Transmission & Open Market Buybacks Back from Aug 2026

SEBI has announced big relief for investors! New Quick Transmission Processing (QTP) for small-value claims and higher limits for simplified transmission of securities. Open market buybacks through stock exchanges also return from 1st August 2026. Big win for ease of doing transactions in the Indian stock market.In this video:00:00 – SEBI announces major reforms01:00 – Higher limits introduced for easy transfer of small-value demat claims02:00 – Buybacks through stock exchanges to return from 1st August 2026

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