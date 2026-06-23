France vs Iraq Highlights: France Outclass Iraq in 3-0 Victory | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

France delivered a dominant performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Iraq 3-0 with brilliant attacking football and strong defensive control. Les Bleus controlled the match from start to finish, sending a big warning to their tournament rivals with another impressive display.In this video: 00:00 – Kickoff & early control by France01:00 – First breakthrough & opening goal02:00 – Second half dominance & goals seal 3-0 win

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